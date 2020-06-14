10,307 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 380.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

