$13.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.98 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $56.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $58.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,625. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 157,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

