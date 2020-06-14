1,358,669 Shares in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,358,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.57% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 371,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.65.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

