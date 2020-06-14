15,695 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 92,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

