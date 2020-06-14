$19.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $19.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $21.16 billion. Chevron reported sales of $38.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $108.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.42 billion to $126.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.78 billion to $128.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.