1irstcoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $23.89 million and $43,764.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00006989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00570042 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010880 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,274,967 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.