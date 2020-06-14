$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.18. 1,289,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

