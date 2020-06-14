$275.97 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $275.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $363.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,018. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

