$28.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post $28.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.53 billion and the lowest is $27.38 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $111.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.53 billion to $112.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.18 billion to $123.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Centene by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Centene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 914,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 6,169,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,901. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.