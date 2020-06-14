3,018 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. 867,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,382. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

