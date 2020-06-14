$34.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $34.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.19 billion to $35.97 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.92 billion to $141.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $149.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

