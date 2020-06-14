-$4.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.99) and the highest is ($3.62). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 274.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($12.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.27) to ($10.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.74) to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601,436. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

