$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $4.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $4.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $24.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $81.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.43 million, with estimates ranging from $15.92 million to $182.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 583,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,507. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

