$420.27 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post $420.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the highest is $428.93 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $413.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller bought 82,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Beizer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,314. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

