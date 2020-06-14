4NEW (KWATT) Hits Market Cap of $10,669.16

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, LATOKEN and Exrates. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $10,669.16 and approximately $5,434.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.01939334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00177312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00115660 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.