$572.84 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $572.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $620.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $302.83. The company had a trading volume of 493,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average of $267.51. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

