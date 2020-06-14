6,849,609 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,849,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,207,000. salesforce.com comprises about 2.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.76% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.11. 5,291,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of -972.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

