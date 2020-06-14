Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $2.84 million and $1.14 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.05454519 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About Aeron

ARN is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

