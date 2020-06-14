Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $1.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.82 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 642,294 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 487,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,620. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

