Aladdin (ADN) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, BITKER and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aladdin

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,356,978,253 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex.

