Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000.

AA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 10,180,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,376,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.