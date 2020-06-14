Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$62.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

