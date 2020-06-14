Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,676,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.10. 1,596,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,250. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

