Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $129.00. 6,913,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

