Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,229 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Motco lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 478,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

