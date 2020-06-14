Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 20,414,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.