Alesco Advisors LLC Has $18.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16,140.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 447,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

