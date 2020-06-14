Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. 8,868,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

