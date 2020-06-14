Alesco Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. 918,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

