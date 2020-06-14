Alesco Advisors LLC Has $395.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $395,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.36. 7,390,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

