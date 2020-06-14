Alesco Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,324,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,240,000 after buying an additional 1,268,984 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 4,219,068 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,654,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 460,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,706,000 after purchasing an additional 435,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,508,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,694 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

