Alesco Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,542.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 20,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,335. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $83.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

