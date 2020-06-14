Alesco Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after buying an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after buying an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,028,000 after buying an additional 83,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 290,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after buying an additional 882,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 330,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

