Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,631,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. 334,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.