Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after buying an additional 259,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,176. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $125.96 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

