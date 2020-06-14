Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. 691,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,204. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

