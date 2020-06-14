Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 8,997 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,637.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 1,677,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

