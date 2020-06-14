Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 91,915 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $50,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 98,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 477,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

