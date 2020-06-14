Alesco Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,689,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

