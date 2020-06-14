AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of AMETEK worth $91,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 1,757,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

