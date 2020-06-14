AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.55% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $69,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. 974,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.