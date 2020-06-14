Analysts Anticipate Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,496 shares of company stock valued at $37,739,974. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. 4,836,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.