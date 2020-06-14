Analysts Anticipate MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. The company had a trading volume of 505,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.38.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

