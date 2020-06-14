Analysts Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 368,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

