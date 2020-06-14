Analysts Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

WDAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,890. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

