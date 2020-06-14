Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.64. 12,038,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,906,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.