Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Celsius reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 500,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

