Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

R stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 562,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

