Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.61. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.