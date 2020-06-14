Analysts Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.38. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,982,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at $33,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.06. 529,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.